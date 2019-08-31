Deichmann’s homer leads Midland to 4-3 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Greg Deichmann hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday.

The home run by Deichmann scored Taylor Motter and Tyler Ramirez to give the RockHounds a 3-0 lead.

After Springfield scored a run in the second on a home run by Chris Chinea, the Cardinals tied the game in the fourth inning when Chinea hit an RBI double and Juan Yepez hit a sacrifice fly.

The RockHounds took the lead for good in the eighth when Jonah Heim scored when a runner was thrown out.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Will Latcham (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Chinea was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Cardinals.

With the win, Midland improved to 8-3 against Springfield this season.