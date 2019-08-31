Sports
Telis, Flores lift Rochester over Syracuse 5-3
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Tomas Telis doubled and singled three times as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Syracuse Mets 5-3 on Saturday.
Ramon Flores doubled and singled with two RBIs for Rochester.
Up 1-0 in the second, Rochester added to its lead when Mike Miller hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Flores.
After Syracuse scored two runs in the third, the Mets cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Danny Espinosa hit a solo home run.
The Red Wings tacked on another run in the eighth when Alejandro De Aza hit an RBI double, scoring Flores.
Jake Reed (5-2) got the win in relief while Syracuse starter Chris Flexen (5-3) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Mets, Espinosa homered and singled.
Comments