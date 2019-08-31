Cubs activate Zobrist off restricted list following divorce

The Chicago Cubs have activated Ben Zobrist from the restricted list to help with their postseason push.

The 38-year-old Zobrist has been out since May 8 while going through a divorce. The 2016 World Series MVP is batting .241 with 10 RBIs in 26 games this year.

Infielder David Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday night. Outfielder Mark Zagunis was designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster.

Zobrist is a .266 career hitter with 166 homers and 761 RBIs in 1,630 games. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and 2016 with Chicago. He played 12 minor league rehab games, hitting .189 with two homers across four levels.