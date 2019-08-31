Cardinals rally past Reds for doubleheader sweep

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson, right, is congratulated by teammate Miles Mikolas after being removed during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader hit run-scoring singles during St. Louis' two-run ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their day-night doubleheader.

Each of St. Louis' four batters reached in the ninth. Tommy Edman singled and Yadier Molina was hit by a pitch from Raisel Iglesias (2-11) before Bader tied it at 2 with a single to left.

Kevin Gausman then came in, and Carpenter's pinch-hit single drove in Molina for the dramatic victory.

St. Louis (75-59) improved to 8-1 in its last nine games and moved 2½ games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.