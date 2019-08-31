Reports: All-in Seahawks about to steal pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from Houston in trade

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is pressured by Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seahawks are apparently going for it.

They apparently are stealing Jadeveon Clowney from Houston.

They are finalizing a trade with the Texans to bring holdout defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle to help rescue a needy pass rush, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer plus multiple reports out of Houston Saturday morning.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

More accurately, the Seahawks are apparently stealing Clowney.

The price Seattle is paying Houston to acquire the top overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and possible fix to their pass-rushing woes who is just entering his prime at age 26: a third-round draft choice, second-year edge rusher Jacob Martin and pass rusher Barkevious Mingo. That’s according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mingo was failing in Seattle in a conversion from off-the-ball linebacker last season to on-the-line defensive end this summer. He rarely won a rep in pass-rushing drills against even reserve offensive linemen in practices. Mingo got knocked back repeatedly Thursday night in the preseason finale by reserve Oakland Raiders linemen, and lost contain on a 17-yard run.

The Seahawks were likely going to cut Mingo and his $4.1 million salary-cap charge for 2019 by Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadling to set their first roster of the regular season.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was one of many around the Pacific Northwest thrilled with Saturday morning’s coup.

Me: So you telling me you’re not chasing me anymore? @ClowneJD : “Nah bro...all other QBs”



Me: okay we’re cool we’re cool..



Welcome to the squad bro! pic.twitter.com/jiU5lXt2Dw — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 31, 2019

Clowney has been holding out from Houston’s preseason because he didn’t want to play under the franchise tag the Texans had given him at $15.97 million for 2019.

The trade shows Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll believe not only that they are one piece—Clowney—away from contending for the Super Bowl but that they can re-sign the 26-year-old end to a longer-term deal after this season ends.

NFL rules state Clowney, after getting a franchise tag, can only play this season under a one-year contract, even if traded. He cannot get a multi-year deal until after the end of the regular season, after late December.

The Seahawks have been down a similar path with the Texans recently. In 2017 Seattle traded for Texans holdout left tackle Duane Brown. That was in October, in the middle of the season. He played out that half season with Seattle on a one-year deal. The Seahawks then signed the Pro Bowl veteran to a three-year contract the following summer. He remains the best offensive lineman Seattle has, and Houston still needs a left tackle.

Houston also needs a lead running back, after losing its to a season-ending knee injury last weekend.

