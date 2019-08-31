Cubs take on Brewers, look to build on 4-game win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (68-66, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-61, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (8-7, 3.90 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (7-4, 3.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Cubs are 30-24 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .326, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with a mark of .399.

The Brewers are 32-29 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 210 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 41, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 7-1. Jose Quintana earned his 12th victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Chicago. Chase Anderson registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .535. Castellanos is 16-for-43 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 89 RBIs and is batting .331. Keston Hiura is 9-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip), Adrian Houser: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist), Keston Hiura: (hamstring).