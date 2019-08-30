McReynolds’ double leads Spokane to 4-2 win over Everett

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Jonah McReynolds hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 4-2 win over the Everett AquaSox on Friday. With the victory, the Indians swept the three-game series.

The double by McReynolds scored Luis Asuncion and Alexander Ovalles and was the game's last scoring play.

Spokane went up 2-0 early after Ovalles hit a solo home run in the second inning and Derwin Barreto scored on a wild pitch in the third. Everett answered in the next half-inning when Cade Marlowe hit an RBI single and Patrick Frick scored on a wild pitch.

Spencer Mraz (1-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Cristhopher Marte (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The AquaSox squandered some scoring chances, leaving 16 runners on base in the loss. Marlowe doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the AquaSox.

With the win, Spokane improved to 10-5 against Everett this season.