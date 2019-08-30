Williams hits walk-off single, Salem beats Carolina 3-2

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Grant Williams hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Salem Red Sox beat the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 on Friday.

Victor Acosta scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jerry Downs and then went to third on a flyout by Tanner Nishioka.

The Red Sox tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Michael Osinski scored on an error.

Reliever Dylan Thompson (6-8) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing four hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Chad Whitmer (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Carolina League game.