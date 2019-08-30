Reds-Cards rained out, will play back-to-back doubleheaders

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend after Friday night's game was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain forced the series opener to be called off.

The Reds and NL Central-leading Cardinals will now play day-night doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.

A rainout in St. Louis in early June forced a makeup as part of Saturday's twinbill.

The Cardinals lead the Chicago Cubs by one game in the division.