Larsen hits walk-off double in 10th, Modesto beats Stockton 2-1

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jack Larsen had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Modesto Nuts topped the Stockton Ports 2-1 on Thursday. The Nuts swept the three-game series with the win.

Jake Scheiner scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third on a double by Larsen.

The Ports took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when Payton Squier hit an RBI double, driving in Robert Mullen.

Nick Duron (3-1) got the win in relief while Angel Duno (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.