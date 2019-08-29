Shaw leads Sacramento to 10-2 win over Reno

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Chris Shaw hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Reno Aces 10-2 on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the River Cats and a four-game winning streak for the Aces.

Shaw hit a three-run shot in the first, a two-run shot in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth. Mike Gerber doubled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Andrew Suarez (7-6) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Reno starter Riley Smith (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Kevin Cron singled three times.