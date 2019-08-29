Urena’s homer leads Durango to 3-2 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Carlos Urena hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 3-2 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Thursday.

The home run by Urena scored Moises Gutierrez to give the Generales a 2-0 lead.

Aguascalientes answered in the bottom of the frame when Michael Wing hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Generales tacked on another run in the eighth when Rolando Acosta hit an RBI single, bringing home Keven Lamas.

Aguascalientes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Marc Flores hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Durango lead to 3-2.

Durango right-hander Luis Payan (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose A. Valdez (6-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over eight innings.

Durango improved to 8-4 against Aguascalientes this season.