Stadler leads Lansing to 7-3 win over West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Fitz Stadler allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the Lansing Lugnuts over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 7-3 win on Thursday.

Stadler (6-7) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run.

Lansing started the scoring in the second inning when LJ Talley hit a two-run home run and Johnny Aiello hit a solo home run.

West Michigan answered in the top of the next frame when Zach Malis scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.

The Lugnuts later added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Rafael Lantigua hit a solo home run, while Griffin Conine hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Chance Kirby (5-8) went five innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits while striking out six in the Midwest League game.

Wenceel Perez doubled and singled twice for the Whitecaps.

Lansing improved to 11-4 against West Michigan this season.