Santana leads Syracuse to 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ervin Santana allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the Syracuse Mets over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 2-0 win on Thursday.

Santana (4-4) struck out six to get the win.

Syracuse scored its runs when Jed Lowrie and Rymer Liriano hit solo home runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

JoJo Romero (3-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

The IronPigs were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.