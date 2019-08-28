Tello’s triple leads Greeneville to 7-3 win over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jose Tello hit a bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 7-3 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Wednesday. With the victory, the Reds snapped a five-game losing streak.

The triple by Tello scored Hunter Oliver, Fidel Castro, and Garrett Wolforth and was the game's last scoring play.

Greeneville starter Jacques Pucheu (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryley Widell (2-7) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Trevor Jensen reached base three times for the Twins. Charles Mack homered and singled, driving in two runs.