St. Louis puts win streak on the line against Milwaukee

St. Louis Cardinals (73-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-65, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-6, 3.32 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (8-8, 4.69 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Brewers are 31-28 against NL Central opponents. Milwaukee has hit 209 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 41, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 35-23 against NL Central Division opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.92. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.32 earned run average. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-3. Miles Mikolas secured his eighth victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for St. Louis. Matt Albers registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .675. Keston Hiura is 13-for-43 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and is batting .258. Dexter Fowler is 7-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .273 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .289 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip), Adrian Houser: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder), Kolten Wong: (leg).