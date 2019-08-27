Sierra hits walk-off single, New Orleans beats Memphis 5-4

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Magneuris Sierra hit a walk-off single with one out in the seventh inning, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Gabriel Guerrero scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a single by Rosell Herrera and then went to third on a single by Herrera.

The Baby Cakes scored three runs in the sixth before Memphis answered in the next half-inning when Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Brett Graves (3-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits to pick up the win. He also struck out two and walked one. Junior Fernandez (1-1) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tyler Heineman homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win. Sierra doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

The teams split the doubleheader after Memphis won the first game 3-2.