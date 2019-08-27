Mount’s double leads Daytona to 6-5 win over St. Lucie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Mount hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 6-5 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday.

The double by Mount capped a three-run inning and gave the Tortugas a 6-5 lead after Hendrik Clementina hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Clementina hit an RBI single, driving in Alejo Lopez in the first inning to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. The Mets came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when they scored five runs, including two RBI each from Zach Ashford and Manny Rodriguez.

Daytona cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth when Jose Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mount.

Julio Pinto (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while St. Lucie starter Luc Rennie (7-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Ashford doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs for the Mets.

Despite the loss, St. Lucie is 9-4 against Daytona this season.