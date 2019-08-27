McGrath leads Portland to 5-3 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Daniel McGrath allowed just five hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 5-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

McGrath (7-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing three runs.

Portland took the lead in the first when Marcus Wilson hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Joey Curletta.

After Portland added two runs in the fifth, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luis Carpio scored on a forceout and Andres Gimenez hit a two-run single.

Tony Dibrell (0-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.