Szczur, Young lead Reno to 9-5 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Szczur hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Andy Young homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Reno Aces defeated the Sacramento River Cats 9-5 on Monday.

The home run by Szczur scored Young to give the Aces a 6-3 lead.

The Aces later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a single by Carlos Asuaje that scored Kevin Cron.

Reno starter Matt Koch (5-9) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Johnny Cueto (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cristhian Adames tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the River Cats.