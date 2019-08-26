Garcia, Taylor carry Fayetteville to 4-3 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Chandler Taylor hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Luis Garcia struck out 10 hitters over five innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 on Monday.

Garcia (6-4) picked up the win after he walked four.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the first inning when Taylor hit a two-run home run.

After Fayetteville added two runs in the fifth on a double by David Hensley, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rob Henry hit a two-run double.

The Mudcats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Wes Rogers hit an RBI double, bringing home Brice Turang in the seventh inning to cut the Fayetteville lead to 4-3.

Matt Smith (4-12) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked three.