Clinton beats Wisconsin 6-2

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kameron Misner scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Monday.

Misner scored on the play to give the LumberKings a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and stole third.

The LumberKings later tacked on five runs in the fourth, including a two-run single by Samuel Castro.

Clinton starter Josh Roberson (3-4) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Max Lazar (7-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.