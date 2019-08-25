Lee hits walk-off single, Tri-City beats Staten Island 6-5

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Korey Lee hit a walk-off single with one out in the seventh inning, as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Staten Island Yankees 6-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

E.P. Reese scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third following singles by Reese and Juan Paulino.

The ValleyCats scored one run in the sixth before Staten Island answered in the next half-inning when Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run double to take a 5-4 lead.

Michael Horrell (2-0) got the win in relief while Derek Craft (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Yankees, Isaiah Pasteur homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

The teams split the doubleheader after Staten Island won the first game 2-0.