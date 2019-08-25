Hernandez leads Quintana Roo over Mexico 4-2

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez singled three times as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 4-2 on Sunday.

Quintana Roo started the scoring in the second inning when Yosmany Guerra hit an RBI double and Angel Erro scored on a groundout.

Trailing 4-1, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brandon Phillips hit an RBI double, driving in Japhet Amador.

Quintana Roo right-hander Wilfredo Boscan (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Victor Buelna (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.