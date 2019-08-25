Lopez’s single leads Gwinnett to 6-2 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jack Lopez hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

Andres Blanco scored on the play to give the Stripers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Jonathan Morales.

The Stripers later added one run in the third and two in the fourth and sixth to secure the victory.

Gwinnett starter Kyle Wright (10-4) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sam McWilliams (1-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Daniel Robertson singled three times for the Bulls.