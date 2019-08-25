Cron hits walk-off single in 10th, Reno beats Salt Lake 10-9

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Kevin Cron hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Reno Aces beat the Salt Lake Bees 10-9 on Sunday.

Abraham Almonte scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Domingo Leyba and then went to third on a single by Leyba.

The single by Cron capped an improbable comeback for the Aces, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Carlos Asuaje and Almonte both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Bees took a 9-7 lead in the top of the 10th when Jared Walsh hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lucas Luetge (5-2) got the win in relief while Jake Jewell (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Walsh hit three home runs and drove in five runs for Salt Lake. The Bees left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.