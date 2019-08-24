Russell Wilson reacts to draft classmate Andrew Luck retiring: “I’m praying for him”

Russell Wilson says after 3rd preseason game Seahawks are ready for season, talks about Andrew Luck retiring Russell Wilson says after 3rd preseason game Seahawks are ready for season, talks about Andrew Luck retiring Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Russell Wilson says after 3rd preseason game Seahawks are ready for season, talks about Andrew Luck retiring

Russell Wilson was on his way onto the field to start the Seahawks’ latest preseason game.

On the way out of the locker room, his big left tackle stopped him.

“Hey, did you hear about Andrew?” Brown told Wilson.

They both were like the rest of the NFL, the rest of the entire sports world: stunned that Andrew Luck had suddenly retired Saturday night, in the middle of a preseason game his team was playing without him.

Wilson spent a sizable part of his postgame press conference following Seattle’s 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers talking about Luck. Luck was the Indianapolis Colts’ top-overall pick in the same 2012 draft Wilson went to Seattle two rounds later.

They’ve become friends through playing in Pro Bowls together, from elite quarterbacks from the same draft class.

Saturday night, Luck abruptly quit the NFL after years of battling major injuries. He is 29 years old, 10 months younger than Wilson.

Luck called it “the hardest decision of my life.”

The shocking news, a top-of-the-league player retiring before age 30, broke as the Seahawks were finishing pregame warmups. Brown found out in the locker room before he and the team went back out to start their third preseason game.

He thought Wilson should know right away.

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy to think about,” Wilson said.

“You know, as fans and even as players sometimes, we forget that there’s life after this game. I think that a guy like Andrew, he is one of the most dedicated guys. He’s always been tremendous in the field. Obviously, he’s battled some things in his life with injuries and everything else. ...

“I’m praying for him. I’m praying that he’s stays encouraged. This game can take a toll on you, physically and also emotionally and spiritually and everything else. I think that he’s demonstrated it with class, going through everything. Being highly touted, obviously, being the number-one pick and everything else, there’s a lot of pressure on him. I think that he handled it with grace. I think he handled it very well, and had a tremendous career for how long he played.”

Wilson repeated that the news about Luck “is tough.”

“I think we all expect that we are going to play this game forever,” Wilson said. “The reality is, for most players, it’s not very long. No matter who we are, or whatever it may be, there is life after football, too.

“I think that’s the thing we always have to balance, we always have to weigh. That’s important.

“He’s always been a tremendous person. I’ve always loved being around him. We’ve loved being around each other. I know his passion for the game, his love for the game.

“I know this has to be really hard for him.

“I’m praying for him to stay encouraged.”.