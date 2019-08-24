Dunshee, Barreto lift Las Vegas over Tacoma 4-2

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto homered and had two hits, and Parker Dunshee struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 4-2 on Saturday.

Dunshee (4-4) allowed three hits to pick up the win.

Las Vegas broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Jorge Mateo hit an RBI single, bringing home Barreto.

After Las Vegas added three runs, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Braden Bishop hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mike Wright Jr. (2-4) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.