Campusano’s single leads Lake Elsinore to 16-12 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Campusano hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 16-12 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday.

The single by Campusano started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Storm an 11-9 lead. Later in the inning, Eguy Rosario hit a two-run home run and Olivier Basabe hit a two-run single.

The Storm tacked on another run in the ninth when Rosario hit an RBI single, scoring Allen Cordoba.

Felix Minjarez (1-0) got the win in relief while Salvador Justo (3-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Luis Castro homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the JetHawks. Luke Morgan doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs.