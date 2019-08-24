Butera has 4 RBI, leads Albuquerque to 17-7 win over Fresno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Drew Butera drove in four runs, while Roberto Ramos and Brian Mundell drove in three apiece as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Fresno Grizzlies 17-7 on Saturday.

Butera was a home run short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three. Ramos homered and singled, driving home three runs.

With the game tied 3-3, the Isotopes took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. The Isotopes sent 10 men to the plate as Mundell hit a two-run double en route to the five-run lead.

The Isotopes later scored nine runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Matt Pierpont (1-1) got the win in relief while Fresno starter Paolo Espino (7-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The 12 extra-base hits for Albuquerque included a season-high nine doubles.

In the losing effort, Fresno got contributions throughout its order, as six players collected at least two hits. Matt Reynolds was a triple short of the cycle.