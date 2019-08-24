Hopkins hits walk-off double in 10th, Billings beats Idaho Falls 6-5

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- TJ Hopkins had a walk-off double with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 6-5 on Saturday.

Quin Cotton scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Hopkins.

Earlier in the inning, Reniel Ozuna singled, scoring Jonathan Willems to tie the game 5-5.

The Chukars took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Kember Nacero hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Carlos Negret.

Jake Stevenson (1-0) got the win in relief while Joe Lienhard (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Clay Dungan tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Chukars.