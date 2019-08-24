Pina’s double leads AZL Cubs 1 to 8-2 win over AZL Giants Black

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Oswaldo Pina hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to an 8-2 win over the AZL Giants Black on Sunday.

The double by Pina, part of a five-run inning, gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 3-2 lead before Widimer Joaquin hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Elias Herrera (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Sonny Vargas (2-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.