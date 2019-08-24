Ortiz, Yurchak lift Great Lakes over Lansing 8-1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Justin Yurchak had four hits and scored two runs, and Robinson Ortiz allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 8-1 on Saturday.

Ortiz (3-5) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Great Lakes took the lead in the first when Luke Heyer hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Leonel Valera.

Following the big inning, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the second inning when Griffin Conine scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Loons later added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the eighth to put the game away.

Fitz Stadler (5-7) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.