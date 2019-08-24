Myers leads Charlotte to 5-0 win over Clearwater

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Tobias Myers allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Clearwater Threshers in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Myers (8-1) picked up the win after he struck out five.

In the third inning, Charlotte took a 2-0 lead after Izzy Wilson hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Zach Rutherford. The Stone Crabs scored again in the eighth inning when Kaleo Johnson hit a three-run home run.

Jack Perkins (0-4) went four innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Simon Muzziotti singled three times for the Threshers. Clearwater was blanked for the 21st time this season, while the Charlotte staff recorded its 19th shutout of the year.