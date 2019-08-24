Perez’s homer leads Bowie to 3-2 win over Altoona

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Carlos Perez hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 3-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

The home run by Perez scored Ryan McKenna and Anderson Feliz and provided all the offense for Bowie.

Altoona went up by two after Oneil Cruz hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Jared Oliva scored on an error in the sixth.

Bowie right-hander Michael Baumann (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cam Vieaux (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and one hit over six innings.

For the Curve, Cruz homered and doubled.