Costes scores winning run, Fayetteville beats Frederick 1-0 in walk-off finish

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Schreiber was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with one out in the seventh inning, giving the Fayetteville Woodpeckers a 1-0 victory over the Frederick Keys on Saturday.

Marty Costes scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then went to second on a wild pitch.

Reliever Jojanse Torres (8-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking four to pick up the win. Tim Naughton (0-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the Carolina League game.

The Keys were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 9-4 against Frederick this season.