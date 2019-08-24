Indians Jose Ramirez leaves game with right wrist injury

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, walks off the field with a trainer during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez has been removed from the Indians' game against Kansas City with a right wrist injury.

A team spokesman said Ramirez left Saturday's game in the first inning because of "discomfort."

With two outs, Ramirez fouled off a 2-0 pitch from right-hander Glenn Sparkman and immediately bent over in pain.

The 26-year-old was examined by head athletic trainer James Quinlan before walking off the field. Mike Freeman completed the at-bat and walked.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ramirez is batting .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in 126 games.