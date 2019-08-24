Sports
Billingsley’s double leads Frederick to 4-3 win over Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Cole Billingsley hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.
The double by Billingsley, part of a four-run inning, gave the Keys a 2-1 lead before Sean Miller hit a two-run single later in the inning.
Following the big inning, the Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Michael Papierski hit a two-run single.
Frederick starter Brenan Hanifee (9-9) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Deason (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.
Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 8-4 against Frederick this season.
