Morales, James lead the way for DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Henry Morales doubled three times, driving in four runs and scoring three as the DSL Red Sox2 topped the DSL Indians 8-6 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox2 snapped a six-game losing streak.

Axel James doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for DSL Red Sox2.

Trailing 5-2 in the seventh, DSL Indians cut into the lead when Victor Planchart scored on a groundout and Daniel Aguilar hit an RBI single.

DSL Red Sox2 answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Morales hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Frank Astacio en route to the four-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Indians saw their comeback attempt come up short after Luis Ostos hit an RBI single and then scored on a hit batsman in the ninth to cut the DSL Red Sox2 lead to 8-6.

Jose Ramirez (2-3) got the win in relief while DSL Indians starter Tomas Reyes (5-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Indians left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 17 baserunners in the loss.