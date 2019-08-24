Carpenter, Smith lead the way for GCL Tigers West

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Kerry Carpenter homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the GCL Tigers West defeated the GCL Yankees West 12-4 on Saturday.

Kelvin Smith homered and singled twice with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for GCL Tigers West.

GCL Tigers West started the scoring in the first inning when Matthew Jarecki hit a two-run single.

Trailing 5-1, the GCL Yankees West cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Nelson Medina hit a two-run single and Stanley Rosario scored on a wild pitch.

The GCL Tigers West punctuated the blowout with three runs in the seventh and four in the ninth. In the seventh, Esney Chacon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yerjeni Perez, while Carpenter hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Jayce Vancena (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Yankees West starter Denny Larrondo (2-4) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.