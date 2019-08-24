Martinez’s homer leads GCL Blue Jays to 5-2 win over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Orelvis Martinez hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the GCL Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the GCL Tigers East in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Martinez scored Jose Zepeda to give the GCL Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

The GCL Blue Jays tacked on another run in the seventh when Erickvi Celedonio scored on a wild pitch.

Adrian Hernandez (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Williander Moreno (0-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.