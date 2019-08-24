Ruiz’s double leads DSL D-backs2 to 9-2 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Roman Ruiz hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 9-2 win over the DSL Cubs2 on Saturday.

The double by Ruiz scored Ricardo Caldera and Deivis Vegas to give the DSL D-backs2 a 3-0 lead.

DSL Cubs2 answered in the bottom of the inning when Esmarly Tatis hit an RBI single, driving in Starlin Mateo to get within two.

The DSL D-backs2 later added five runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Alexander Hernandez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for DSL D-backs2.

Carlos Meza (4-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while DSL Cubs2 starter Yovanny Cabrera (3-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.