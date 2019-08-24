Valdez’s single leads DSL Orioles2 to 3-1 win over DSL Cardinals Blue

, (AP) -- Damian Valdez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Orioles2 to a 3-1 win over the DSL Cardinals Blue on Saturday.

Luis Sena scored on the play to give the DSL Orioles2 a 2-1 lead after he was hit with a pitch, stole second and then went to third on a single by Valdez.

The DSL Orioles2 tacked on another run in the seventh when Samuel De La Cruz scored on a wild pitch.

Joldanny Genao (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Ronald Suarez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Cardinals Blue is 6-2 against DSL Orioles2 this season.