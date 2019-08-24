Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban engaged

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can add a diamond (ring) to their gold (medals): The star athletes say they're engaged.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the NHL's New Jersey Devils who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media.

Vonn sent out a photo of the happy couple via Twitter on Saturday, writing: "Here's our mature engagement pic lol. How cute is he?!"