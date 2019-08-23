Kelenic’s homer leads Arkansas to 5-2 win over Amarillo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.

The home run by Kelenic scored Evan White to give the Travelers a 2-1 lead.

The Sod Poodles tied the game in the sixth inning when Edward Olivares hit an RBI triple, driving in Owen Miller.

The Travelers took the lead for good in the sixth when Dom Thompson-Williams hit an RBI single, bringing home Kyle Lewis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jack Anderson (4-1) got the win in relief while Amarillo starter Nick Margevicius (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Luis Torrens homered and singled for the Sod Poodles.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 5-2 against Amarillo this season.