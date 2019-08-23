Scherff, Suarez lead Greenville to 11-1 win over Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Kervin Suarez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Alex Scherff allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Greenville Drive topped the Asheville Tourists 11-1 on Friday.

Scherff (5-11) allowed one run while striking out six and walking two to get the win.

Greenville started the scoring in the first inning when Triston Casas hit an RBI single to score Everlouis Lozada.

Greenville later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Jordan Wren and Suarez both drove in a run to help finish off the blowout.

Jake Bird (7-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked three.