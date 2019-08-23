Cox, Perez spur Wilmington to 4-0 win over Down East

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Cristian Perez doubled and singled twice, and Austin Cox allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 4-0 on Friday.

Cox (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Wilmington started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Kyle Kasser advanced to third on a ground out by Nick Pratto and then scored on a double by Perez.

The Blue Rocks later added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Sal Mendez (6-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Wood Ducks were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.