Sabino’s homer leads Johnson City to 2-1 win over Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Liam Sabino hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Bristol Pirates on Friday.

The home run by Sabino scored Aaron Antonini and provided all the offense for Johnson City.

In the top of the first, Bristol took the lead on a solo home run by Jake Snider.

Johnson City right-hander Julio Puello (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Maldonado (4-6) took the tough loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up two runs and five hits over six innings.