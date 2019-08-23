Great Seahawks injury news on Ziggy Ansah, DK Metcalf, bad news on David Moore

Pete Carroll with good Seahawks injury news, for a change, on Ziggy Ansah, DK Metcalf Coach Pete Carroll with good Seahawks injury news, for a change, on Ziggy Ansah and DK Metcalf heading into the start of the regular season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coach Pete Carroll with good Seahawks injury news, for a change, on Ziggy Ansah and DK Metcalf heading into the start of the regular season.

Finally, good—and potentially season-altering—news for the Seahawks regarding injuries.

Coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice and flight to California for Saturday night’s third preseason game at the Los Angeles Chargers that top pass rusher Ziggy Ansah has a chance to practice for the first time with his new team next week.

In fact, he has his “sights set” on it, the coach said.

Plus, Carroll said DK Metcalf is going to be active during practices next week, though the coach stopped short of saying his impressive rookie wide receiver would actually practice. Carroll said the second-round draft choice has no swelling in his right knee on which Metcalf had surgery Tuesday.

Those are two developments that make Ansah’s and Metcalf’s chances to play in the season opener Sept. 8 against Cincinnati far greater than they were before Friday, though Metcalf being ready for week one may still be a stretch of hope.

Par for the Seahawks’ preseason course, Carroll did have bad injury news: Wide receiver David Moore injured his shoulder in practice Thursday and is going to be out “a while. Carroll said Moore will be out through the start of the season.

That puts in play a possible roster move, perhaps injured reserve for Moore, the seventh-round draft choice from 2017. Carroll said he would have more to say about Moore’s future in the coming days.

Moore’s new situation also signals big, undrafted rookie Jazz Ferguson may continue to rise up the depth chart and join the also-hulking Metcalf in Seattle’s new, bigger wide-receiver unit for the start of the regular season.