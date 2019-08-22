Bericoto, Mora lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Cubs 2 8-5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Victor Bericoto doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL Cubs 2 8-5 on Friday.

Edison Mora singled twice, also stealing a base for AZL Giants Orange.

AZL Cubs 2 took the lead in the first when Luis Verdugo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Fabian Pertuz.

After AZL Giants Orange scored a run in the first when Luis Matos scored on a forceout, the AZL Giants Orange took the lead for good with four runs in the second inning. The AZL Giants Orange sent 10 men to the plate as Bericoto hit an RBI single, scoring Omar Medina en route to the two-run lead.

The AZL Giants Orange later added two runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Javeyan Williams and Bericoto both drove in a run, while Abdiel Layer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bericoto in the sixth.

Carlos Sano (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Cubs 2 starter Luis Ramos (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Giants Orange improved to 4-2 against AZL Cubs 2 this season.